BURICH THOMAS G.
Age 81, of South Park, formerly of Greensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 15, 2019. Thomas is survived by his beloved daughters, Lynda Beall, Amy Loris, and Janet R. (Mike) Tracey; sons, Thomas (Holly) Burich, Jr., and Jim (Corinna) Marshall; 16 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (the late Don) Karge; as well as many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Redshaw) Burich; daughter, Kathy (Keith survives) Cecotti; and parents, George and Kathryn Burich. Tom was an avid Steelers fan and longtime season ticket holder. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. Most of his career he worked as a Director of Management Information Systems at Montefiore Hospital. With a kind and giving spirit, he greeted everyone with a smile and 'hello.' Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17, 6-8 p.m., and Sunday, August 18, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Monday, August 19, 10 a.m., in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 365 Hospice (119 South Main Street Carrolltown, PA 15722). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019