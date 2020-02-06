|
DAVIS THOMAS G.
Age 92, of Bethel Park, on Monday, February 3, 2020, with family by his side. Tom was the beloved husband for 69 years to Dorothy Louise Davis; loving father of Thomas C. Davis, Kenneth A. (Mary Frances) Davis, the late Kimberly Reta Baptie (husband, Lou survives) and the late Jeffrey R. Davis; cherished grandfather of Austin D. Davis, Michael A. (Beth) Davis, Jason Matthew Davis, Mark Andrew (Sarah) Davis, Tyler Prentice Baptie, Dominique "Nikki" Noel Baptie and the late Brooke Amber Gill (husband, Scott survives); and great-grandfather of Noah Davis, Luca Davis and Evan Davis. Tom worked in computer training for Mellon Bank and retired in 1987 after 20 years of service. Family and friends are welcome on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at BEINHAUER-CONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park (412-835-7940). Please add tributes at beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020