THOMAS G. DORN

THOMAS G. DORN Obituary
DORN THOMAS G.

Age 69, a Moon Township resident for 32 years, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at UPMC Shadyside. He was born in Pittsburgh on February 21, 1950 to the late Gleyn Adele (Ward) Dorn. Beloved husband for 49+ years to Rosemary (Dailey) Dorn; loving father of Christy Nyiri (Joseph), Carolyn Dorn and Tom Dorn (Christine); proud grandfather of Carly, Alexa, and Thomas.  Thomas, a do-it-yourself handyman would be in the garage for hours working on his custom-built show truck. He loved anything dealing with automotive. He was a "Jack of all trades", who could fix anything, build anything, even things he knew nothing about, and it always came out right. He loved his dogs and his kids were his best friends. This gentle giant with the big heart will be missed greatly by his loving and devoted family along with many friends. Visitation Thursday, June 27th 2-4, 6-8 at COPELAND'S Moon Township, 981 Brodhead Rd. Thomas requested a private Blessing Service and burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
