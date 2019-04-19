Home

THOMAS G. LANG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS G. LANG Obituary
LANG THOMAS G.

Age 90, of Bethel Park, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carol (Neuser) Lang; loving father of Christopher (Rebekka) Lang and Thomas (Alice) Lang; cherished grandfather of Sarah, Annika, Jacob, Garrett and Kylie; preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom will also be remembered as a successful salesman, avid sportsman, honored veteran, talented singer and a dedicated Catholic. Family and friends will be received on Monday, April 22 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, April 23, 10 a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park.  Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.henneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
