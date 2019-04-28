SLAVIC THOMAS G.

Age 64, of Ruffs Dale, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Uniontown on August 17, 1954; he was the son of Thelma (Harris) Slavic who survives and resides in West Newton and the late Albert Slavic. Thomas was a coal miner and worked for the Mathies Coal Mine. He was a member of St. Basil, the Great Russian Orthodox Church in Rostraver Twp., and the United Mine Workers of America. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Valerie Pricener Slavic; son, Thomas G. Slavic, Jr.; daughter, Nikki Slavic Drobny of Columbus, OH; step-sons, Jo Jo Pricener and Taylor Pricener; step-daughter, Raechel Pricener; grandchildren, Taylor Coalter, Nadia Coalter, Ayden Pricener, Liam Pricener and Remi Pricener; brothers, Albert E. Slavic and David G. Slavic; sisters, Frances Sabo, Catherine M. Hanna of Ravenna, OH and Virginia M. Stewart of KY; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver ﻿Township (724-929-7934) www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO MEET AT 10 A.M Tuesday at St. Basil The Great Russian Orthodox Church, 1449 Ridge Road, Rostraver Twp. for a Funeral Service with Rev. Ignatius Green officiating. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh. A Parastas will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 6 p.m.