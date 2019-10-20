|
CASSANDRO THOMAS GENNARO
Thomas "TC" Gennaro Cassandro, 58, of Mercer, PA, passed peacefully at his home following a battle with heart and kidney disease that was nothing short of courageous. Born January 12, 1961 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Gennaro J. Cassandro and Anna M. Jacko. TC was a retired state corrections officer with a laugh and sense of humor that was larger than life. There was nothing he loved more than tinkering in his garage, while surrounded by family. TC could be found without fail on Sunday's cooking enough of his famous spaghetti for an army, in time for Steeler football. A friend to all who met him, TC was truly one of a kind, who reveled in making those around him smile, especially his Chrissy. He was a loving husband to Christine; father to Aaron (Emily), Sean (Jennifer), Kara Sroka (Mike), and Dionna Bartram; brother to Karen Clipper (Dave), Gina Hicks (Jim), and Nancy Umemoto (Jason); uncle Casey Stapleton (Jon), Madison Orkwis, Brady Orwis, Jimmy Hicks (Cassie), Jackson Hicks, Carter Hicks, Mia Lowry, Tanner Lowry, Gian Umemoto, and Anthony Umemoto. One of his most favorite roles was that of Pappy to Natalie, Olivia, Jacob, Eric, Logan, Orion, McKenzie, and Owen. In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his previous wife, Kimberly Cassandro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019