Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BIRMINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS GRAHAM BIRMINGHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS GRAHAM BIRMINGHAM Obituary
BIRMINGHAM THOMAS GRAHAM

Thomas Graham Birmingham of Coraopolis PA, age 58, died suddenly September 19, 2019 at home in Clover, SC. Tom is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughter, Jessica; son, Alex; two beautiful grandchildren who were the light of his life, AJ and Aiden; his mother, Peggy; and sisters, Beth, Meg (Bojarski), and Amy. Tom is preceded in death by his father, Keith; twin brother, Michael, and brother, John Keith. Tom never met a stranger, always starting conversations and looking for ways to improve the lives of friends and family. He will be missed as a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother, a loyal friend, and an avid Steeler fan. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in March in Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.