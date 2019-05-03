Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Obituary

On May 2, 2019, age 90 of Elizabeth Township; beloved husband of Joan (Carr) Johns and the late Joan (Evans) Johns; loving father of Thomas E. Johns and Gail (Patrick) Murray; cherished grandfather of Erin (fiancé Jason Ferrari) Johns and Lauren (Chas) Hoffmann; son of the late Thomas and Blodwen (Jones) Johns; brother of the late Infant William David Johns; survived by daughter-In-Law Lisa Johns  and sister-In-Law Alda Carr. Tom was an active member of the Greenock U.M.C., 70 year member of OMNI Lodge #582 F&AM, Valley of Pittsburgh Scottish Rite and Syria Shriners. Proud 1946 graduate of Munhall High School and the University of Pittsburgh. Chief Engineer of the former National Duquesne Works. Friends received on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, PA 15120, 412-461-6394, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in Thomas's name can be made to Greenock U.M.C., 1213 Greenock Buena Vista, McKeesport, PA 15135.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
