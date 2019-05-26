|
MILLER THOMAS H.
Age 85, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, one week shy of his 64th wedding anniversary with wife, Johanna "Annie" (Leach) Miller. Tom was born on September 13, 1933, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Tom graduated from Bucknell University in 1955. He held many positions over his career and his strong work ethic and management skills led him to direct, manage, organize, and improve the Management Information Systems of many companies. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. A full obituary is available at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019