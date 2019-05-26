Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home Inc
106 S 2Nd St
Lewisburg, PA 17837
(570) 524-5031
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS H. MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS H. MILLER Obituary
MILLER THOMAS H.

Age 85, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, one week shy of his 64th wedding anniversary with wife, Johanna "Annie" (Leach) Miller. Tom was born on September 13, 1933, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Tom graduated from Bucknell University in 1955. He held many positions over his career and his strong work ethic and management skills led him to direct, manage, organize, and improve the Management Information Systems of many companies. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. A full obituary is available at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now