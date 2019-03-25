Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
THOMAS H. WALMAN


1929 - 2019
THOMAS H. WALMAN Obituary
WALMAN THOMAS H., RETIRED CSM

Age 90, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Agnes (Mihalchin); loving father of Robert (Meina), Audry Bragg, Janice (Michael) Trapuzzano, Kathy (Dale) Walsh, Timothy and the late Beverly Campbell and David; also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother of the late Jack Walman and Theresa Marino. Thomas was a highly decorated veteran serving 25 years in the US Army with tours in Korea and Vietnam. He was inducted with the class of 2012 into the Joseph A. Dugan Jr. Hall of Valor at Soldiers and Sailors Hall. He spent his retirement years as an avid fisherman and gardener. Services and interment will be private. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton.


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
