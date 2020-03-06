|
KENNEDY THOMAS "TIM" HAROLD
Age 71, of Swisshelm Park, died at home on Feb. 21, 2020. Apparent cause of death was a heart attack. Beloved and greatly missed husband of ten years of Jacqueline Apone; father of Sean (Caroline) Kennedy of Long Beach, CA; grandfather of Seamus and Rileigh Kennedy; brother of Joe (Suzanne) Kennedy, Barbara (Michael) Berchok, Suzanne (Stephen) DiGioia, all of Pittsburgh, and Peggy (Tom) Williamson of Atlanta. Son of Thomas and Margaret Kennedy, both deceased. A source of great pride for Tim was serving in the Navy in the late 1960's. Tim was a longtime, devoted, weekly volunteer with Stillworkers, a group organized to teach meditation to inmates of the Allegheny County Jail. The director of Stillworkers said that the inmates loved Tim for his warmth, compassion and unconditional acceptance of them. A memorial service for Tim was held at the jail with Stillworkers and inmates on Feb. 24, 2020. Tim was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and deeply committed to his Catholic faith. For 30 years he was also a devoted practitioner of Zen meditation and called himself a "Zen Catholic." He was a member of Still Mind Zendo in New York where he consulted regularly with his teachers. He was also a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh. Most of his working career was spent with the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare. Tim had many friends, all who loved his engaging personality, intelligence and remarkable wit and humor. He was very proud of his Irish roots and loved discussing his Irish heritage. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on March 17, 2020, at Word of God Church (formerly St. Anselm's), 7446 McClure Ave., Swissvale, PA 15218. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield. Donations may be sent to: Still Mind Zendo, 37 W. 17th St., 6W, New York, New York 10011. Arrangements by JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
