AGNEW THOMAS I.
Age 85, of Irwin, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born December 1, 1933, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Norman and Mary (Mizer) Agnew. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of ComTrol, Inc., in Irwin. Tom loved History and was a long time member of the Norwin Historical Society; he was a Board member of the Norwin Library for over 50 years and was an Honorary Lifetime member of the Norwin Rotary. After graduating from Carnegie Tech, in Pittsburgh with a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering, Tom worked for his father at Femco, in Irwin. He then started his business ComTrol in the basement of his home. Tom was a devoted pap and never missed any of his grandsons' events or games. He loved to play the bagpipes and Tom served as a Lieutenant in the Army. He is the husband of the late Joanne Agnew; father of Jody Schmitt and her husband, Daniel, of Hempfield; grandfather of Ryan and Tanner Schmitt; brother of Jane Eye, of West Virginia, Joanne Barclay, of Alabama, Jeanne Klein, of Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to our caregiver Kelly DiLorenzo, we are forever grateful for her hutzpah. Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in the Immaculate Conception Church. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Private interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 or to the Alzheimer Assoc. 1100 Liberty Avenue Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com,
