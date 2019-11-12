Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruthfred Lutheran Church
More Obituaries for THOMAS ALLSOPP
THOMAS J. ALLSOPP

THOMAS J. ALLSOPP Obituary
ALLSOPP THOMAS J.

Of Bethel Park, formerly of South Park. Beloved husband of Sheran L. (Fischer) Allsopp; loving father of Shelley Bosanac (Frank) and Kimberly Dolence (Jason); brother of William, Jr. (Ann) and the late Richard; proud grandfather of Frank, Andrew and Morgan. Visitation Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral Service Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Ruthfred Lutheran Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
