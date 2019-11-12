|
|
ALLSOPP THOMAS J.
Of Bethel Park, formerly of South Park. Beloved husband of Sheran L. (Fischer) Allsopp; loving father of Shelley Bosanac (Frank) and Kimberly Dolence (Jason); brother of William, Jr. (Ann) and the late Richard; proud grandfather of Frank, Andrew and Morgan. Visitation Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral Service Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Ruthfred Lutheran Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019