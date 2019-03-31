ATKINS THOMAS J. "TOMMIE"

Age 64, passed away surrounded by his family on March 26, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of 43 years to Nancy (Green) Atkins; beloved father of Jodi (Keith) Conway, Jayme (Damon) Solomon and Corey Atkins; adored grandfather to Connor, Taylor, Haley, Dylan, Ruby, Ryleigh, and Raegan; treasured brother to Carl (Barb) Atkins and Donna (Keith) Doll; he was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Betty. Thomas proudly served as a City of Pittsburgh Police Officer for 36 years; 26 years as a Lieutenant. His greatest joy in life was his family; known for his outgoing personality and heartfelt smile; a hard worker and respected friend to many. Family and friends invited to attend a Memorial Service at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.