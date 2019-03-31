Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
THOMAS J. "TOMMIE" ATKINS

THOMAS J. "TOMMIE" ATKINS Obituary
ATKINS THOMAS J. "TOMMIE"

Age 64, passed away surrounded by his family on March 26, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of 43 years to Nancy (Green) Atkins; beloved father of Jodi (Keith) Conway, Jayme (Damon) Solomon and Corey Atkins; adored grandfather to Connor, Taylor, Haley, Dylan, Ruby, Ryleigh, and Raegan; treasured brother to Carl (Barb) Atkins and Donna (Keith) Doll; he was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Betty. Thomas proudly served as a City of Pittsburgh Police Officer for 36 years; 26 years as a Lieutenant. His greatest joy in life was his family; known for his outgoing personality and heartfelt smile; a hard worker and respected friend to many. Family and friends invited to attend a Memorial Service at Unity Presbyterian Church, 1146 Greentree Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
