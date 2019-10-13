|
CANNON THOMAS J.
Age 71, of Plum Boro., passed away on October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of 32 years, to Marthann (Forsht) Cannon; loving brother of William (Wendy) Cannon and Shirley (Edward) McGough; caring uncle of Mike and Mark Cannon and Kristopher McGough and Kelly Greenaway. He is also survived by numerous cousins. Tom worked as a systems analyst for Westinghouse. He was a member of the American Legion Post 980 and the Restinghousers Golf League. He loved drag racing and his 1990 Camaro Z28. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Dorothy Grace (Arbster) Cannon. Friends will be received Monday, October 14, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Animal Friends at www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org or 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019