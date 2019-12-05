|
DOMER THOMAS J.
Age 74, of West Mifflin, on December 4, 2019 at home. He was a son of the late John and Myrtle (Lawrence) Domer. Tom was a retired custodian of Community College of Allegheny County, West Mifflin South. Beloved husband of 43 years to Faye (McLindon) Domer; father of Thomas J. (Tomi) Domer II of Slippery Rock and Jillian Domer of West Mifflin; grandfather of Rebecca, Sydney and Madison Domer and Christian Anastastiu; brother of John Domer of Port Vue, Martha (Robert) Drusbasky of Elizabeth, Emil Domer of Plum Boro, Rita (Herb) Petticord of Elizabeth and the late Mary Randall, late Genevieve Ferry, late Barbara Janiki, and the late Joseph and Robert Domer. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquense 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 9:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019