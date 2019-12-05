Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS DOMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. DOMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. DOMER Obituary
DOMER THOMAS J.

Age 74, of West Mifflin, on December 4, 2019 at home. He was a son of the late John and Myrtle (Lawrence) Domer. Tom was a retired custodian of Community College of Allegheny County, West Mifflin South. Beloved husband of 43 years to Faye (McLindon) Domer; father of Thomas J. (Tomi) Domer II of Slippery Rock and Jillian Domer of West Mifflin; grandfather of Rebecca, Sydney and Madison Domer and Christian Anastastiu; brother of John Domer of Port Vue, Martha (Robert) Drusbasky of Elizabeth, Emil Domer of Plum Boro, Rita (Herb) Petticord of Elizabeth and the late Mary Randall, late Genevieve Ferry, late Barbara Janiki, and the late Joseph and Robert Domer. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquense 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 9:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -