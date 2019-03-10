Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
THOMAS J. DONLIN


THOMAS J. DONLIN Obituary
DONLIN THOMAS J.

Age 64 of North Braddock after a brave and courageous battle on Friday, March 8th, 2019. Son of the late Martin T. and Vivian H. (Kirk) Donlin. Loving brother of Sharon M. (the late Martin) Loebig of Ross Twp, Martin S. Donlin of North Braddock, Patricia A. (Jack Daugherty) Donlin of Aliquippa and Maureen Donlin of North Braddock. Uncle of Martin (Debra) Loebig, Sean Donlin and Stephen (Brandi) Donlin. Great-uncle of Ashton, Carter and Alana. Cousin and good friend of Dennis McDonough. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Life Care Hospital in Wilkinsburg. Tom loved animals and was an avid Steeler and Penguin fan and enjoyed listening to Bob Marley music. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
