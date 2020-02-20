|
FISCHERKELLER, SR. THOMAS J.
Age 84, of Ross Township, died on February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Wendy Dralle; loving father of Kathleen A. (David) Gieraltowski, Thomas J. (Sandy) Fischerkeller, Jr., and James M. Fischerkeller; grandfather of Matthew Gieraltowski, Melanie Jenca, Jamie Robinson, Kristen Urich, Thomas J. Fischerkeller III, Chelsea Fischerkeller and Eric Fischerkeller; great-grandfather of ten; beloved son of the late William and Mary Fischerkeller; beloved brother of Margaret Sommerer, Carl Fischerkeller, John Fischerkeller and the late William Fischerkeller. Tom was born and raised in Bloomfield and lived there for the majority of his life before retiring to his home in Ross Township in 1995. He worked for years as a transmission specialist at McCrackin Ford in Ross. He also enjoyed many years as a recognized amateur taxidermist. He loved the outdoors (hunting and fishing), bowling and golf, and was an avid follower of all of the local team sports including his beloved Penguins. He also volunteered at the Pittsburgh Zoo. Tom was a quiet family man who was respected and loved by all who knew him. Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or formal church services. There will be a memorial luncheon hosted by his family at a future date. If you wish to honor Tom, please make a donation to your local animal protection or conservation organization in his memory. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020