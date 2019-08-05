|
|
GOEHRING THOMAS J.
Tom lived, loved, and laughed in Pittsburgh, Tampa and Durham where he had lots of family, friends, and fun! A world traveler, he was a golfer, skier, fisherman, and a lover of life. He enjoyed all music, especially blue grass and The Band, and was famous for his impromptu garage parties. A graduate of Penn State, Tom was the Data Base Administrator for Curi, a Medical Mutual Company, in Raleigh, NC. Tom passed in his sleep leaving no kids, widows, or regrets. He was predeceased by his parents, Dick and Mary Jean Goehring and will be greatly missed by his six surviving siblings, their spouses, partners, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We will all laugh and sing and cry about Tom forever! Friends are welcome to celebrate Tom's life on August 11th from 2-6 p.m. at Rockefeller's Grille, 1833 McKees Rocks Rd., McKees Rocks, PA. In lieu of cards or flowers, please donate to the Autism Model School at AMStoledo.org, a 501c3 org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019