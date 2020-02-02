|
HALL, SR. THOMAS J.
Thomas J. Hall, Sr., 93, of Masontown, passed away January 31, 2020 at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown, PA. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 8, 1926, the son of the late Thomas Andrew and Elizabeth (Stanford) Hall. Before retiring Tom was employed as a Coal Miner at US Steel, Maple Creek Mine where he was a proud member of UMWA Local 1248. Tom was an avid reader and a big supporter of public radio and television. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Amend Rod & Gun Club and Valley Sportsmans Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially AJ. He was a member of the Carmichaels Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Doris Gibson Hall; children, Reed Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell and Hope Mitchell; and step daughter, Lana Crawford; and brother, Elzie Hall. Surviving are three sons, Carter Mitchell, Los Angeles, CA; Thomas J. Hall, Jr. and wife, Viola of Connellsville, PA; Scott Hall and wife, Cynthia of McClellandtown, PA; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA with Mr. Mark Howard Officiating. Private interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020