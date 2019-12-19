Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
THOMAS J. KOKOWSKI

THOMAS J. KOKOWSKI Obituary
KOKOWSKI THOMAS J.

Age 77, of South Side, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved husband Linda L. (Brennan) Kokowski; father of Kevin (Krysia) Kokowski; grandfather of Adam and Lyla; brother of Clifford, Gilbert, the late Theodore, and the late Ronald Kokowski. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Sylvester Church. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help the family with funeral expenses on Go Fund Me - Funeral Expenses For The Kokowski Family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-the-kokowski-family. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
