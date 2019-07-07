Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. McDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. McDONALD Obituary
McDONALD THOMAS J.

July 10, 1949 - July 2, 2019. On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Thomas J. McDonald of Pittsburgh, PA and Sarasota, FL died  unexpectedly during a brief hospitalization at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband of Dr. Terry (Podolsky)(Wolinsky) McDonald of Pittsburgh, PA and Sarasota, Florida; Son of the late Winifred Bradley McDonald; Father of Thomas W. McDonald of Philadelphia; Stepfather of Dr. Matthew (Ruth) Wolinsky and Grandfather of Elena Wolinsky, all of Houston, TX; Oldest brother of Dr. Jack McDonald of New York, Gerald McDonald of New Mexico, Kathleen (Jim) Davies of New Jersey, Michael McDonald of CA; Karen (Matt) Farrel of New York; and Joseph McDonald of New York and New Jersey. Also, brother of the late James, Nancy and Patrick McDonald. There are also many nieces and nephews. Mr. McDonald received his Bachelor of Arts and Master's degrees at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. During his long career as an electrical engineer and project manager, Mr. McDonald traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia. He was an avid reader his entire life and enjoyed walking, biking, golfing, swimming, plays, musicals, ballet, the symphony pops. and doing volunteer work, especially in retirement. His brilliance and wit were second to none, and he had an amazing and positive zest for life. He will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a private memorial/ celebration of his life at a future date. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now