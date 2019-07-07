McDONALD THOMAS J.

July 10, 1949 - July 2, 2019. On Tuesday, July 2, 2019, Thomas J. McDonald of Pittsburgh, PA and Sarasota, FL died unexpectedly during a brief hospitalization at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband of Dr. Terry (Podolsky)(Wolinsky) McDonald of Pittsburgh, PA and Sarasota, Florida; Son of the late Winifred Bradley McDonald; Father of Thomas W. McDonald of Philadelphia; Stepfather of Dr. Matthew (Ruth) Wolinsky and Grandfather of Elena Wolinsky, all of Houston, TX; Oldest brother of Dr. Jack McDonald of New York, Gerald McDonald of New Mexico, Kathleen (Jim) Davies of New Jersey, Michael McDonald of CA; Karen (Matt) Farrel of New York; and Joseph McDonald of New York and New Jersey. Also, brother of the late James, Nancy and Patrick McDonald. There are also many nieces and nephews. Mr. McDonald received his Bachelor of Arts and Master's degrees at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ. During his long career as an electrical engineer and project manager, Mr. McDonald traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia. He was an avid reader his entire life and enjoyed walking, biking, golfing, swimming, plays, musicals, ballet, the symphony pops. and doing volunteer work, especially in retirement. His brilliance and wit were second to none, and he had an amazing and positive zest for life. He will be missed by all who knew him.