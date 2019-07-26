|
|
OLENAK THOMAS J.
Of Munhall, on July 24, 2019, age 95. Son of the late Andrew and Julia (Lipovsky) Olenak; brother of the late Mary Funya, Ann Olixa, Sophie Sepesy, Andrew, John, Steve "Lefty" and Raymond Olenak; survived by sister-in-law and caregiver, Shirley Olenak; beloved uncle of William and Norma Olenak and their children, Jason and Julie, Sheri and James Ranallo and the late Thomas J. Olenak; also survived by many other special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and good friend and neighbor, Bob Kupec. Tom retired from U. S. Steel Homestead Works with 45 years of service and was an Army veteran serving during WWII. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion of the Locust Grove Personal Care Home and Gallagher Hospice staff. Friends received at SALVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019