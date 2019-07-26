Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
a Blessing Service
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral 3501 Main St
Munhall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS OLENAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS J. OLENAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS J. OLENAK Obituary
OLENAK THOMAS J.

Of Munhall, on July 24, 2019, age 95. Son of the late Andrew and Julia (Lipovsky) Olenak; brother of the late Mary Funya, Ann Olixa, Sophie Sepesy, Andrew, John, Steve "Lefty" and Raymond Olenak; survived by sister-in-law and caregiver, Shirley Olenak; beloved uncle of William and Norma Olenak and their children, Jason and Julie, Sheri and James Ranallo and the late Thomas J. Olenak; also survived by many other special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and good friend and neighbor, Bob Kupec. Tom retired from U. S. Steel Homestead Works with 45 years of service and was an Army veteran serving during WWII. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care and compassion of the Locust Grove Personal Care Home and Gallagher Hospice staff. Friends received at SALVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now