SCHERER THOMAS J.
Passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Loving father of Thomas H. (Kimberly) Scherer, Timothy L. (Debra) Scherer of California, Judy A. (Tim) Probst, Lois M. (Tom) Serwatka, Charles J. (Stacey) Scherer, Scott E. Scherer, Linda A. (Wesley) Schmidt, and Jason; brother of Ralph Scherer, Larry Scherer, Rosemary Kuhn, and the late Marion Yeckley, Raymond Scherer, Harry Scherer, William Scherer, and Grace Duncan. Survived also by 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 6th from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park, PA. There will be an FOP Service Friday at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in Little Sisters of the Poor Chapel, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Little Sisters of the Poor 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.kingfuneralhome.com ;www.obriensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019