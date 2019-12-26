|
|
SLAT THOMAS J.
On December 21, 2019, at the age of 85. Loving husband of Cecilia (Petrini) Slat. Beloved father of Stacey (Brian) Roth, Joseph (Heidi) Slat, and Susan Slat. Grandfather of Matthew, Megan, Melanie, Tommy, and Josie. Brother of John Slat, Joanne Zeuger, George, Al and Bill Lockmer, and the late Nancy Slat. Family and friends will be received Friday 2-4 p.m. at SPERLING FUNERAL HOME, 700 Blazier Drive, McCandless Twp., where a funeral service will be held at 4:15 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Hospice Center or . Remembrances may be left at www.sperlingfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019