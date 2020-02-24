|
WEMM THOMAS J.
Of Swissvale, age 89, died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Tom was the beloved husband of the late Ethel (Klee) Wemm for 54 years. Loving father of Sheryl ( Paul) Jumba of West Mifflin, Sandy (Michael) Kurtz of Gibsonia and Terri ("Hap") McAllsiter of North Versailles. Dear grandfather of Colleen (Arthur "Chip") Baker; Michael (Melanie) Gavin, Thomas Gavin and Caitlin Gavin; and Marjorie McAllister. Proud great-grandfather of Keane, Donovan, Leland and a great-grandchild who will be born within a few days. Tom served in the Marine Corps Reserves and later became a structural draftsman with Bethlehem Steel. After the plant shutdown, he continued his career with Lake of Chicago in Forest Hills from where he retired. Tom was a longtime member and Pilgrim of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He enjoyed gardening, rooting for the Steelers and spending time at his camp in Linesville. Friends are welcome on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tom will be entombed with Military Honors at Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020