DOJONOVIC THOMAS JACK

Age 16, of Plum, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his residence. Beloved son of Thomas and Jody (Lish) Dojonovic; loving brother of Brady, Cassie, and Luke; adored grandson of Thomas and Susan Dojonovic and Carl (the late JoAnne) Lish; nephew of Michael (Kim) Dojonovic, Lisa Rossetti, and Erynn (David) Chandler; cousin of Alison, Mary Kendyl, Bentley, Nico, Leanna, Nicholas, Joshua, and Taylor. Tom was a lifeguard and also taught swim lessons at the Sampson Family YMCA in Plum. He was a member of the Plum High School Swim Team and also loved the outdoors. Friends will be received Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church Friday, at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. There will be no visitation on the 4th of July. Committal services will follow the mass at Plum Creek Cemetery. The family kindly suggests that memorial contributions may be made to , 707 Grant St. #3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or online at america.wish.org in his memory. www.jobefuneralhome.com.