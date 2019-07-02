Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS DOJONOVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS JACK DOJONOVIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS JACK DOJONOVIC Obituary
DOJONOVIC THOMAS JACK

Age 16, of Plum, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his residence. Beloved son of Thomas and Jody (Lish) Dojonovic; loving brother of Brady, Cassie, and Luke; adored grandson of Thomas and Susan Dojonovic and Carl (the late JoAnne) Lish; nephew of Michael (Kim) Dojonovic, Lisa Rossetti, and Erynn (David) Chandler; cousin of Alison, Mary Kendyl, Bentley, Nico, Leanna, Nicholas, Joshua, and Taylor. Tom was a lifeguard and also taught swim lessons at the Sampson Family YMCA in Plum. He was a member of the Plum High School Swim Team and also loved the outdoors. Friends will be received Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church Friday, at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at the church. There will be no visitation on the 4th of July. Committal services will follow the mass at Plum Creek Cemetery. The family kindly suggests that memorial contributions may be made to , 707 Grant St. #3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or online at america.wish.org in his memory. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now