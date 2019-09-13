Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation of the Lord Parish
THOMAS JAMES FOWLER Obituary
FOWLER THOMAS JAMES

Age 86, of Ross Twp., on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan A. (Craig) Fowler; father of Thomas, John (Karen), Michael (Toni), Julie Ann (David Giesey) Fowler; grandfather of Joshua (Melissa) and Patrick and Max Fowler; brother of Eleanor (late Albert) Roderus. Thomas was a Hospital Pharmacist for over 35 years. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of The Knights of Columbus, Bellevue. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Incarnation of the Lord Parish on Monday 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
