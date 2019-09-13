|
FOWLER THOMAS JAMES
Age 86, of Ross Twp., on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan A. (Craig) Fowler; father of Thomas, John (Karen), Michael (Toni), Julie Ann (David Giesey) Fowler; grandfather of Joshua (Melissa) and Patrick and Max Fowler; brother of Eleanor (late Albert) Roderus. Thomas was a Hospital Pharmacist for over 35 years. He was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and a member of The Knights of Columbus, Bellevue. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Incarnation of the Lord Parish on Monday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019