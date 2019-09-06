|
|
KEOGH THOMAS JAY "TOMMY"
Tommy was born on March 19, 1970, in Yokohama, Japan and died on September 3, 2019, in Regent Square, Pittsburgh after a two year battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his parents, Ann and Tom Keogh of Scott Township; his sister, Molly Bennett, her husband Mike, their children, Miles and Maggie, and his cat, Mr. Bones. His practice of going to the shelter and adopting the oldest cat is just one example of his sweet and caring nature. A life filled with twists and turns gave him a unique view of the world and an appreciation for the underdog. His generous heart, kind soul and problem solving skills shone through wherever he was and in whatever he was pursuing. From Pittsurgh to Australia to Japan to Rhode Island to Phoenix and back to Pittsburgh again he planted roots and built relationships wherever he went. He will be greatly missed by many. His kind heart was not just for his friends and family but for all, including his caregivers. Every visit to Hillman Cancer Center and Shadyside Hospital was a reunion and check-in with the nurses and doctors. His family is grateful for the exceptional care he received there and with Family Hospice. A memorial will be held in the future. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., 412-731-5001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019