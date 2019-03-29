Home

Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
THOMAS JEFFERSON WERTENBAKER III

THOMAS JEFFERSON WERTENBAKER III Obituary
WERTENBAKER THOMAS JEFFERSON III

Age 63, of Moon Twp. Died on Monday March 25, 2019. Jeff is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kathleen M. Herbst, his brother John (Nohreen) of New Jersey, niece and nephew, Paul and Heather Wertenbaker and the extended Herbst family who welcomed him as one of their own. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a graduate of LaSalle University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. He was employed for many years as a computer programmer at Universal Health Services and CAI. There will be no public viewing, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES of Moon Twp. is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to: The Women's Center of Beaver County (www.womenscenterbc.org). Blood donations are another way to honor him as his illness required many units of blood. huntsmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
