THOMAS JEROME HAMMEL

THOMAS JEROME HAMMEL Obituary
HAMMEL THOMAS JEROME

Age 87, of McCandless Twp on Sunday March 3, 2019. Son of the late William and Antoinette (DeFreitas) Hammel; husband for almost 64 years of Roberta (Wagner) Hammel; father of Thomas Hammel Jr. (Jacqueline), Dorothy Hammel and Michael Hammel (Sara); grandfather of Brittany, David and Robert; brother of Edward (Carmella) and Joseph (Elaine)and the late William, Richard, Donald, Marlene Turgeon and Joan Stone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom served in the US Navy. He was self employed in carpet sales and installation for over 52 years. He was an avid golfer and was known for his generosity, home cooking, love of animals and sense of humor. Family and friends received Thursday, March 7, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 10418 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 . Blessing service Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Roberta Hammel.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019
