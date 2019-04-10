FERKETIC THOMAS JOHN

Age 68, of Reserve Twp., on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Peter J. and Mary Ann (Gyéscek) Ferketic; dear brother of Mary Ann "Annie" Snyder, John Ferketic and the late Fred Ferketic; dear uncle of Christian Snyder, Valerie Drwal, Tamara Wilkerson, Daniel Snyder, Emily Ferketic, Sherri Lopez, Machelle Griffin, Mary Ferketic, Fred Ferketic Jr., and Michael Ferketic; also survived by eight great-nieces and five great-nephews. Tom was a master carpenter and expert on steel fabrication. He worked at Allegheny Drop Forge and Trinity Industries for over 30 years working his way to lead foreman. His leadership, steel making expertise, and reputation led him to be named President of the local United Automobile Workers Union. Tom had a true passion for sports. He was a power hitter and pitcher for many championship softball teams on Troy Hill. He gave back to his community, as a coach to hundreds of young women learning the fundamentals of softball in Reserve Township. He was also a true Pittsburgh sports historian-particularly of Pirates baseball. Throughout Tom's long battle with cancer, he inspired many along the way to keep fighting, live life to its fullest, and never let this illness ruin ones spirits. Family and close friends of Tom will be received 4-8 p.m, FRIDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. In lieu of flowers his family suggests having a special dinner with your siblings in memory of Tom. Please visit his family's online guest book at:

