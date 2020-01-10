|
MCCURDY THOMAS JOHN
On January 2nd, 2020, Thomas J. McCurdy of Highland Park sadly departed this world due to complications from pneumonia. Toms's character was beyond colorful. His biggest joy in life was love for his friends and family. He had an uncanny ability for remembering and telling endless stories and jokes, always spreading good cheer and laughter. Known for his honesty, integrity, and generous heart, he also mentored and taught several students in the martial arts, elevating many to black belts in Karate. He, himself, was a fourth-degree black belt in Karate, excelled in Tai Chi, and enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball. Over the years, he has loved and adored quite a few feathered friends and companions. Tom is survived by very many life long, and new friends. His joyous spirit and inspiration of happiness will be missed and remembered by everyone he touched. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020