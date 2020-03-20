RUFFING THOMAS JOHN

Age 77, a longtime resident of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on March 17, 2020 after an extended illness. Tom was born on May 23,1942 in Pittsburgh, PA and is a graduate of Carrick High School and the University of Nebraska. He had a distinguished military career that spanned 25 years and two continents. He served as a combat Infantry officer in Vietnam as well as posts in Saudi Arabia, Alaska, Nebraska, and Georgia. His military honors include the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, multiple Purple Hearts, and numerous other meritorious awards. Tom served as Vice President and President of the Greater Birmingham Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and was recognized as the 2018 Veteran of the Year. Following his retirement from the army, Tom had a second career as a realtor with First Realty and Realty South at the Over the Mountain office. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both deep-sea fishing and hunting, but found true joy spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. His dedication to veterans was a lifelong passion that he supported through the VA Hospital, UAB ROTC, MOAA, and National Veterans Day organization. His loyalty to country, family, and friends was unrivaled and his memory will be cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Charles Ruffing and Wilma Schmoll Ruffing; sister, Edith "Edie" Ruffing Sangregorio, brother, Robert "Bobby" Ruffing, and wife, Jane "Johnnie" Smith Ruffing. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue Neeley Ruffing; two daughters: Allison Ruffing (Jim McCullough) of Baton Rouge, LA and Lee Ann Ruffing Benson (Beau) of Chandler, AZ; and two grandchildren: Lynlee Grace Benson and Thomas Reid Benson. A private graveside service with full military honors will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hebron Cemetery in Clio, SC directed by COOPER FUNERAL HOME in Dillon, SC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The MOAA Foundation in LTC Tom Ruffing's name (https://www.moaa.org/content/about-moaa/moaa-foundation/the-moaa-foundation/). You may designate the Greater Birmingham Chapter to receive your donation.