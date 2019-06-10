Home

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, age 91, of Mars, formerly of Monroeville, husband of the late Elizabeth Gavigan Delaney; father of Patrick J. Delaney (Patricia), Mary E. Domowicz (Scott) and Ann Croop (Brian); grandfather of Kaitlyn and Meaghan Delaney, Colin and Erek Domowicz and Braeden and Gavin Croop; brother of John J. Delaney (Betty) and the late Helen Filosa, and Alexander, Eugene and Joseph Delaney; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom was a retired Insurance Manager for the Diocese of Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Bernadette's Roman Catholic Church where he was a Life Member and Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus at the church. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette's Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146 on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Please meet at the church. Memorials may be made to the . Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
