THOMAS JOSEPH DROSDICK


1951 - 2019
THOMAS JOSEPH DROSDICK Obituary
DROSDICK THOMAS JOSEPH

Age 67, of Oakdale, N. Fayette Twp., passed away on  November 14, 2019.  He was born on December 28, 1951 a son of the late Andrew and Caroline Barish Drosdick. A graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, he worked as a Manager for Home Depot in Irwin and Robinson Twp., retiring in 2018. Surviving are his two daughters, Sarah Speicher (Scott) of Midway and Emily Podrasky (Cody) of Southview; four grandchildren, Samuel and Sydney Speicher and Ayla and Olivia Podrasky; and a brother, Richard Drosdick (Ellen) of Ft. Worth, TX. All arrangements will be held privately and are under the direction of the NATION FUNERAL HOME, 220 E. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Online condolences can be expressed at www.nationfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
