MAWRITZ THOMAS JOSEPH "TOMMY"

Age 60, of Port Vue, PA formerly of Glassport, PA passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born on September 11, 1958 in McKeesport, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Campayno) Mawritz. Tommy was a graduate of South Allegheny High School. He was a pre-press manager at Comprint Inc. in Gaithersburg, MD. After spending 19 years in the Washington, DC area, Tommy returned home. Soon he became involved in coaching youth football with the South Allegheny Youth Football Association. He loved coaching and was recognized with the Pittsburgh Steelers MVP Award for his commitment to the Association and the players despite his many health issues. In addition, the Tom Mawritz Extra Effort Award was created by the Association and is given each year to the player who never quits trying. Tommy was also an avid Pitt fan and will be missed by all who knew him. Tommy was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Dr. Kenneth J. Mawritz, Sr. He is survived by his sister, Nancy (Mawritz) George and her husband, Joseph of Germantown, MD; sister-in-law, Natalie (Shadwick) Mawritz of Collegeville, PA; nephews, Kenneth Mawritz, Jr. and his wife, Mary of Havertown, PA, Jason George of Rockville, MD, Brendan George of New York City, NY; niece, Holly L. Mawritz and her husband, Jonathan Goodroad of Glenside PA; and his five grandnephews and niece, Logan, Liam, Lucas, Levi and Madeleine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 640 Vermont Ave., Glassport, PA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from Noon to 1:30 p.m., at which time a funeral blessing will be held. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway 14th floor, New York, NY 10004.