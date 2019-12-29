|
McMICHAEL THOMAS JOSEPH
Passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mr. McMichael was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 24, 1948 to the late James and Mary McMichael. He was raised in Swissvale, PA. He enlisted in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division. After his service, both he and his wife moved to the Daytona Beach area in Florida, and he began working for the United States Post Office. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michele McMichael and his brother, James McMichael. Survivors include his sons, Shawn McMichael (Andrea), Mark McMichael (Stacey); his grandchildren, Micki Lynn and Morgan; his brother, Dennis McMichael (Barbara); his sisters, Arleen Humbert (Dave), Sharon Lavelle (Cliff); and his sister-in-law, Kathleen McMichael. A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewooodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019