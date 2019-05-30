Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Of Pittsburgh, on Friday, May 24, 2019, age 65. Beloved son of Thomas and Margaret (Klingensmith) McNamara (both deceased); father of James Gilhooley (Caitlin); grandfather of Irelyn, Jamison, Minnie and Declan Gilhooley; brother of Lynn McNamara, Mary Carol Murphy (Kevin), Susan Sellinger (David), Nancy Sweeney (Kevin) and Kevin McNamara (Gabriella); uncle of Benjamin Murphy, Stephanie Sellinger, Katie Murphy McClure (Conner), Samantha Sellinger, Amanda Murphy and Jonathan Sellinger. Thomas served as a paratrooper in the US Army from 1973 to 1975. He was a park ranger for the State of Pennsylvania for many years and helped battle forest fires out west. A memorial service will be held later this summer, details to follow. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
