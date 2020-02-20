|
|
PILLION, JR. THOMAS JOSEPH
Thomas Joseph Pillion, Jr. was born June 28, 1930 in Hazelwood, and died peacefully at home with family nearby on February 15, 2020. He was a man for whom family was the highest priority. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Alice, of 64 1/2 years, his five children, Mary Catherine (Gary), Tommy (Kathy), Timmy (Jean), Anne Cicile (Rob) and Megan (Loren), his fifteen grandchildren, Kurt, Kate, Erik, Chris, Alex, Noah, Thomas, Mary Frances, Flannery, Sadie, Cole, Josephine, Eavan, Finnegan and Maeve, his three great-grandchildren, Cooper, Riley and Quinn. He was survived by his sister Mary Ratkiewicz and was predeceased by his sisters, Patsy Schaefer and Margie Beddard. Thomas was an Allegheny County electrician and a proud 60-year member of IBEW Local Union # 5. He was a dedicated volunteer at Resurrection and St. Louise de Marillac Churches. He was in the first class of Eucharistic Ministers in the Pittsburgh Diocese. Tom volunteered weekly for 25 years at the Jubilee Soup Kitchen. He loved to attend family events. His interests and artistic ability were legendary in the family. In retirement, he was a stained-glass artisan who made treasured pieces for family members. He had a vegetable garden and canned his own tomatoes annually. Tom was nonjudgmental. He felt strongly about his faith and politics but never pushed his beliefs on anyone. He was ethical, thoughtful, and genuine. If he gave you a compliment, you knew he meant it. His legacy is his family, and his catchphrases - "Look out Loretta" and "God Bless" - will forever echo with each of them. God Bless, Tom - we lost a great man.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020