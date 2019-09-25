|
SCHAUM THOMAS JOSEPH
Age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann (Andrunas) Schaum; daughter, Tina Shannon; and parents, Herman and Jennie Schaum; grandfather of Jessica Shannon; brother of Lorraine, Christine (John), and the late Anthony. Thanks to cousins, Carmen and Dee Moranti; also Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Moeller, buddy to the end. No visitation. Arrangements by THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-431-1029. Donations may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15208 or www.animalrescue.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019