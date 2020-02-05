|
TORCHIA THOMAS JOSEPH
Age 81, of Scott Twp, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary Catherine (Oliverio) Torchia; son of the late Tomasso J. and Angela Torchia; loving father of Gina (Mike) Thomas, Nicole (John) Fernandez and Cathy (Bob) Suman; brother of Marie DelSardo, the late Carmen, Frank, and Joe Torchia; grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Zachary, Johnny Maximo, Enzo Luciano, Rocco Antonio, Cameron, Madison, and Maura. Tom was a graduate of Washington and Jefferson University with a degree in Mathematics and Engineering. He taught in Pittsburgh Public Schools, South Catholic High School and was a football coach and teacher at Bishop Boyle. He then was employed by General Electric where he retired. He was a longtime active member of St. Bernards Church, Mt. Lebanon, a referee for 50 years in both football and basketball on the high school and collegiate levels. He was an avid golfer, but most enjoyed his time with his family and friends, but most especially his grandchildren. Friends welcome THURSDAY 6-8pm and FRIDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Mass of Christian Burial SATURDAY 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, Mt. Lebanon. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020