More Obituaries for THOMAS WEZOREK
THOMAS JOSEPH WEZOREK Obituary
WEZOREK THOMAS JOSEPH

Of West Mifflin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 29, 2019, age 83. Son of the late Joseph and Helen (Pollick) Wezorek; stepson of the late George Kolbus; beloved husband of 56 years of Angela (Vega) Wezorek; father of Lisa (James) Pratt, Amy Wezorek and Thomas Wezorek all of Pittsburgh and Joseph (Nousheen) Wezorek of Pasadena, CA; loving grandfather and "Papa" of Hadley Pratt of Pittsburgh. Tom was a teacher in the West Mifflin School District and a Veteran of the Army Reserves. He earned his Bachelor Degree from the University of South Carolina and his Masters Degree from the University of Arizona. Tom was a lover of dogs, especially Dynamite, Lime and Inky. He also enjoyed fishing with his buddies. There will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations in Tom's memory to the or the Humane Society of Pittsburgh. Arrangements entrusted to SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
