George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Wexford., PA
THOMAS L. FIX Sr. Obituary
FIX, SR. THOMAS L.

Age 86, of Butler, formerly of Bradfordwoods on Monday, September 9, 2019. Husband of the late Nelda Fix; survived by seven children; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters. Family and friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME,. INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford.  Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation; www.ww5.komen.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
