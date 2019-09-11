|
FIX, SR. THOMAS L.
Age 86, of Butler, formerly of Bradfordwoods on Monday, September 9, 2019. Husband of the late Nelda Fix; survived by seven children; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters. Family and friends received Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME,. INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation; www.ww5.komen.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019