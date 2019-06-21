HAYES THOMAS L.

Age 68, of Upper St. Clair, suddenly on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Debra (Burke); dear father of Brian Hayes, Sara (Josh) Sunderlin and Rebecca (Rich) Ward; loving grandfather of Amelia and Sadie Sunderlin and Roman, Asher and Theo Ward; brother of Paula (Bob) Sheridan, Patricia (Bob) Stack and the late Joseph (surviving spouse Anna) Hayes; also many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as one of the kindest people you could ever meet. Tom gave his heart and soul for his community and what truly fulfilled him was being able to assist those in need. He was a beloved member of Bethany Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon and lived to spread the word of God. Tom truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures: golfing almost daily, chatting with friends and family, sailing the Chesapeake, and some of his most cherished memories were spent traveling the world with the love of his life for 40 years, Debby. Tom showed us what every man should strive for in life to be: a dedicated son, a loving father, a devoted husband and the world's best Papa. Family and friends welcome Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp. 15220. Funeral Service in Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Ave., Bridgeville 15017, Monday 11:00 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethany Presbyterian Church or Habitat for Humanity. www.slaterfuneral.com.