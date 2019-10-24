|
MENK REV. THOMAS L.
Age 81, of Penn Hills, on Sunday October 20, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Judith; father of Thomas J. (Lisa) and Daniel J. (Cindy) Menk; grandfather of Lindsay and Ashley Menk; step-grandfather of Brian Christensen. Also survived by four step-grandchildren; brother of the late Charles J. Menk (surviving spouse, Carolyn Menk). Thomas worked as an Accounting Manager at Fisher Scientific until 1986. After graduation from seminary, in 1988, he began a second-career as Pastor at Calvert Presbyterian Church in Etna and Bethel Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. In retirement, he served as Interim Minister at several churches throughout the Pittsburgh Presbytery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lazarus Fund of Pittsburgh Presbytery, 901 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Highland Ave. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Road Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019