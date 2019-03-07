SLOSS THOMAS L.

Age 88 of Duquesne, formerly of West Mifflin on March 5, 2019. Son of the late Edward and Violet (Morgan) Sloss. Tom was retired from US Steel Homestead Works as an inspector. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Husband of the late Helen (Lancos) Sloss; father of the late Thomas W. Sloss; predeceased by brothers, Charles (survived by his wife, Juanita), Russell, Edward, Robert, John "Jack", Ronald and William Sloss. Memorial visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1-7 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where his funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Pastor John Gropp officiating. Private entombment on Monday, will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Military Honors.