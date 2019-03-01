Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
TOHEY THOMAS L.

Age 65 years young, of Canonsburg, suddenly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 and a half years to Judy; cherished and adored father of Lisa, Dana (Joe) and Shauna (Brent); most proud grandfather of Hunter, Hailey, Joey and Nataley; son of the late Robert and Beverly; son-in-law of Joan Jenkins and the late Charles; brother of Bob (Darlene), Bill (Ginny), Darlene (Denny) and Chris (Karen); brother-in-law of John (TJ), Jenny (Don), Joyce (Dan), Jim (Kelly), Jay and Julie (Doug); also many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Tom was a proud member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 542. He and Judy started and ran their business, All Systems Fire Protection Co., Inc. for 27 years. After retiring, he enjoyed a part-time job at Dick's Sporting Goods. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing, his hometown sports teams and helping others. Open heart surgery twice couldn't stop him. He was a most capable, talented, kind, generous, loved human being. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Saturday 3-7 p.m. Interment Private.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
