Age 65 years young, of Canonsburg, suddenly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 and a half years to Judy; cherished and adored father of Lisa, Dana (Joe) and Shauna (Brent); most proud grandfather of Hunter, Hailey, Joey and Nataley; son of the late Robert and Beverly; son-in-law of Joan Jenkins and the late Charles; brother of Bob (Darlene), Bill (Ginny), Darlene (Denny) and Chris (Karen); brother-in-law of John (TJ), Jenny (Don), Joyce (Dan), Jim (Kelly), Jay and Julie (Doug); also many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Tom was a proud member of Sprinkler Fitters Local 542. He and Judy started and ran their business, All Systems Fire Protection Co., Inc. for 27 years. After retiring, he enjoyed a part-time job at Dick's Sporting Goods. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing, his hometown sports teams and helping others. Open heart surgery twice couldn't stop him. He was a most capable, talented, kind, generous, loved human being. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Saturday 3-7 p.m. Interment Private. Memorials may be made to a . Please add or view tributes at:

