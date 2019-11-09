|
COLLURA THOMAS LOUIS
Age 72, of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Brookline, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Cheryl Marie Collura; loving father of Kathleen Rose (Jon) Gentile and Michelle Anne (Jeff) Huber; also survived by cherished grandchildren and siblings. Preceded in death by his beloved parents, James and Rose Lococo; and his sister Linda Coward. Tom was a Staff Sergeant in the Army and fought bravely for his country during the war in Vietnam. He loved riding motorcycles, playing in his softball league, eating good food with family, and most of all, being a proud "Pappy" to his grandkids. His generous spirit and zest for life lives on in the legacy he left behind; his loving family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412 531-4000. Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a service will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Family suggest memorial contributions to the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System. https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/ Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019