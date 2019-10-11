Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS KELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS M. KELLER Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS M. KELLER Sr. Obituary
KELLER, SR. THOMAS M.

Age 72, of Monroeville  passed away on October 10, 2019.  Husband of the late Sharon Keller; father of Thomas (Michelle) Keller, Jr. and Brian (Anna) Keller; grandfather of Kyle Keller; brother of Chris (John) Whalen, Dan (Carol) Keller, Marian (Rick) Mitinger, Eileen (Ralph) Sands, Larry (Mary) Keller, Rose (Mike) Price and the late Bill Keller. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by parents, William and Elizabeth Keller.  He worked for Duquesne Light for 38 years, was a member of the Monroeville Gun Club, and several American Legions.  He enjoyed to hunt, fish, and shoot his guns.  Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).  Everyone is asked to please meet at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to line up for the funeral procession to Twin Valley Memorial Park.  A luncheon will follow the service at Twin Valley Memorial Park at the Lamplighter.  www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now