KELLER, SR. THOMAS M.
Age 72, of Monroeville passed away on October 10, 2019. Husband of the late Sharon Keller; father of Thomas (Michelle) Keller, Jr. and Brian (Anna) Keller; grandfather of Kyle Keller; brother of Chris (John) Whalen, Dan (Carol) Keller, Marian (Rick) Mitinger, Eileen (Ralph) Sands, Larry (Mary) Keller, Rose (Mike) Price and the late Bill Keller. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by parents, William and Elizabeth Keller. He worked for Duquesne Light for 38 years, was a member of the Monroeville Gun Club, and several American Legions. He enjoyed to hunt, fish, and shoot his guns. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Everyone is asked to please meet at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to line up for the funeral procession to Twin Valley Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow the service at Twin Valley Memorial Park at the Lamplighter. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019